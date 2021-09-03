Ankita Lokhande says she didn't know about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's relationship: 'God bless her'

Actor Ankita Lokhande has said that she was not aware of the relationship between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. In a new interview, Ankita said that she never knew about Rhea nor did she speak about her.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for six years but ended it in 2016. After that, Sushant dated Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Following his death, Ankita had been seeking justice for Sushant.

Speaking to a leading daily about Rhea and Sushant, Ankita said, “I don’t know this girl, so what will I say? I didn’t even know about Sushant and Rhea’s relationship. I’ve never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. Maine kisi se koi relation nahi bigaada hai kyunki mere kisi se relation the hi nahi. Mera jisse tha, maine uske liye stand liya (I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to begin with. The one with whom I had a relationship, I defended). I have no regrets.”

Ankita also spoke about rumours of joining Bigg Boss 15 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, “I deny it completely. I was never a part of it ever. I frankly love to watch Bigg Boss but I don’t think I can be a part of it.”

After the death of Sushant, his family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. She was also arrested on drug-related charges in the case. After spending nearly a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, she was let out on bail.

Rhea was seen in the recently released Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav. With Chehre, she made her comeback after three years. Rhea was last seen in Jalebi in 2018.

Meanwhile, Ankita will be seen next in the second season of the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. While she will reprise her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh will essay the role of Manav. The character was earlier played by Sushant when the show first aired in 2009 on Zee TV.