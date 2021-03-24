Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shows benches in his name in Australia, glimpse of Sushant's Point

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared pictures of the benches built in Australia, in the memory of the later actor. A signboard at one such a bench describes him as 'keen astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian'.

Shweta shared two pictures of such benches placed in Australia on Instagram and wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on.. #ForeverSushant."

A signboard at a bench at Sushant's Point mentions 'light so bright, it unearthed the darkness to bring about the change. A small contribution to preserve nature by Celebrate India Inc. with Aussizz Group. 7 November 2020.' Another reads, 'Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020 (Bihar, Mumbai, India) An actor, keen Astronomer, Environmentalist and Humanitarian'. A soul that touched millions.'

Sushant was found dead at his residence last year. Preliminary police investigation called it a death by suicide. His family accused his actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. His passing away kicked up a storm as several moviegoers and industry people blamed the practice of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood for bringing about such a situation.

Sushant was recently in news when his 2019 film Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Dedicating the award to Sushant, film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."