Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shows benches in his name in Australia, glimpse of Sushant's Point
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shows benches in his name in Australia, glimpse of Sushant's Point

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has shared glimpses of benches set up in Australia in the memory of the later actor who died last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Benches in Sushant Singh Rajput's name have been put up in Australia.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared pictures of the benches built in Australia, in the memory of the later actor. A signboard at one such a bench describes him as 'keen astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian'.

Shweta shared two pictures of such benches placed in Australia on Instagram and wrote, "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on.. #ForeverSushant."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher. See pics and videos

Happy birthday Emraan: Did you know his grandmom was a big film star in 1950s?

Kangana misses birthday celebrations in her hometown, posts pic of mom's cooking

Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha bakes him a heart-shaped cake, Mira shares pic

A signboard at a bench at Sushant's Point mentions 'light so bright, it unearthed the darkness to bring about the change. A small contribution to preserve nature by Celebrate India Inc. with Aussizz Group. 7 November 2020.' Another reads, 'Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020 (Bihar, Mumbai, India) An actor, keen Astronomer, Environmentalist and Humanitarian'. A soul that touched millions.'

Sushant was found dead at his residence last year. Preliminary police investigation called it a death by suicide. His family accused his actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. His passing away kicked up a storm as several moviegoers and industry people blamed the practice of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood for bringing about such a situation.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher on her birthday. See pics and videos

Sushant was recently in news when his 2019 film Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. Dedicating the award to Sushant, film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput sister shweta singh kirti

Related Stories

bollywood

Happy birthday Emraan Hashmi: Did you know his grandmom was a big film star in 1950s?

UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:20 AM IST
tv

Namak Issk Ka actor Shruti Sharma denies that the show romanticises violence against women

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:10 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP