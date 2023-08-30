Sushant Singh Rajput's sister prays for him on Raksha Bandhan, leaves fans emotional: ‘See you on the other side bhai’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti fondly remembered her brother in an emotional post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As many are celebrating the festival with their siblings, Shweta dedicated a note to him on Instagram. She also walked down the memory lane with some throwback photos of the late actor. Also read: Adah Sharma buys flat Sushant Singh Rajput lived in before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on Raksha Bandhan

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembered him fondly on Raksha Bandhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shweta wrote, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi (sometimes it feels like you are still here, with me but at times I wonder if I will ever get to see you, talk to you or see your smile, listen to your voice again).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can’t. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love. Gudia Di," she signed out. Shweta keeps sharing memories of the actor with the fans.

Fans remember Sushant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her post has left fans emotional. Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “He is at peace but yaa he is with all u...looking at u all smiling with u all.” “Happy Rakshabandhan di Sushi is always around you, He must be looking at all his sister's and smiling from the heaven,” added another. One also wrote, “We miss you Sushant.”

How did Sushant die?

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, after he was found in his apartment in Mumbai. A probe began in the same year to investigate Sushant's death which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau who were separately probing the financial and drugs-related angles in the case. However, it has been more than three years now since his death and the CBI hasn't been able to conclude their investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON