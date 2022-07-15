Sushmita Sen breaks silence after Lalit Modi’s dating tweet: ‘Not married, enough clarification given’

Sushmita Sen has broken her silence after Lalit Modi announced that they are in a relationship. The actor said that she is in a happy place but not married and that should be enough clarification. She made the comments on her Instagram account as she shared a pictures with her daughters-- Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Also Read| Inside Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. See pics

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi had announced on Thursday night that he is dating Sushmita. He had taken everyone by surprise as he made the revelation with a series of pictures on his social media accounts, and called Sushmita his better half. Sushmita's fans expressed shock at the news, especially since she had not reacted to it. The actor took to her Instagram account on Friday to finally issue a clarification on the matter.

Sharing a picture with her daughters, Sushmita wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!” adding emoticons of hug, red heart, dancing girl, and red lips. She continued, “Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love!!” and added a rainbow emoji. She further wrote, “Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post about Lalit Modi.

Sushmita has been receiving congratulatory messages on her post since then. Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless you always.” A fan wrote, “Finally the queen spoke in most elegant way.” Another commented, “Perfect answer.”

Lalit had shared four pictures on Twitter, which included two throwback pics of him and Sushmita. He had captioned them, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” Sushmita had also previously shared pictures of herself,her daughters, and her father from their trip to Maldives and Sardinia.

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl before they parted ways amicably last year. Rohman had also congratulated Sushmita after Lalit shared their pictures. Rohman told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

