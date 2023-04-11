Sushmita Sen had heart attack after landing in Jaipur for Aarya 3 shoot, says co-star: 'She came to know about it later'

The shooting for Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya season 3 was halted after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Now, actor Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in Aarya, has said that the team is likely to resume shooting in Jaipur ‘very soon’. Vikas also said that after Sushmita landed in Jaipur, she suffered a heart attack, adding the actor 'came to know about it later'. Also read: Sushmita Sen reveals she had a ‘massive heart attack'

Sushmita Sen posted a picture from Italy on Instagram last year. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 2, Sushmita broke the news of her heart attack, a couple of days after it happened. The actor had said in her Instagram post at the time that she underwent an angioplasty at a hospital. In an Instagram Live days later, Sushmita informed fans that it was a 'massive heart attack', which had caused a 95 percent blockage in one of her arteries. She had also thanked the makers of Aarya for their support after she suffered a heart attack. Now, her co-star Vikas has spoken about Sushmita's heart attack and their Aarya shoot in a new interview.

“A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world," Vikas told News18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said, “In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That’s how we got to know. We just did one day of shoot and then we realised that we can’t proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affair, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit."

Last month, a week after she suffered a heart attack, Sushmita had said that she has resumed working out on her cardiologist's advice. The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's Disease in 2014, also urged people to monitor their health in an earlier Instagram Live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.