Sushmita Sen poses with Salman Khan in new pic from Arpita Khan's Eid party, fans request them for Biwi No 1 sequel

On Wednesday, actor Sushmita Sen shared a picture with Salman Khan on Instagram. The photo is from Salman's sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash that was held on Tuesday. Sushmita was spotted entering the venue with her daughter Renee Sen. Also Read: Sushmita Sen gives sweets to paparazzi as she arrives for Eid party, fans say 'that's our Miss Universe'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo shared by her, a smiling Sushmita is seen posing with Salman, as she holds his shoulder. She captioned the photo, “I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones…well wishers…and in the company of goodness. I know I did @beingsalmankhan. Allah aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein (May God fulfil all your justified wishes). My love & respect to all at home. I love you guys so so much.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person commented, “Eid Mubarak to you too, you are a doll." Another one said, “Just this bit stole my heart 'jaayaz duaaiye!' Dang.. half of the time we are asking for so much more forgetting that life is so simple and beautiful."

Referring to their 1999 film Biwi No 1, one fan said, “Biwi No. 1 team was there last night… how about no 2? great to see you with Salman. 90s rocks!!! You guys entertained us fully. Love you both." Another one commented, “I can hear Chunari Chunari loud.” While one wrote, “Should've clicked one with Karisma Kapoor also,” many dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Also Read: Money Heist’s Lisbon sings Salman Khan’s Chunari Chunari, impressed Sushmita Sen says ‘yeh baat!’. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other celebrities who attended, Arpita's Eid bash were, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza, among others.

Sushmita and Salman have worked together in the 1999 film Biwi No 1, which also starred actor Karisma Kapoor. They later appeared together in the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in 2005.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON