Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl hangs on for dear life as rope swing snaps during shoot. Watch

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot, in which he was seen trying to maintain his balance on a swing as one of the ropes snapped.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Rohman Shawl almost fell into the swimming pool as the one of the ropes of the swing he was sitting on gave way.

Model Rohman Shawl, who is in a relationship with actor Sushmita Sen, shared a behind-the-scenes video from a recent shoot. In the video, he was sitting on a rope swing above a swimming pool. However, midway through the shoot, one of the ropes snapped, leaving him hanging on for dear life.

Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to share the video, in which he could be seen maintaining his balance on the swing, even as one of the ropes gave way. The clip ended with him recreating actor Aamir Khan’s famous scene from Ishq, trying to balance while walking on a plank.

“Had to share this with you guys. One side of the rope just snapped open while we were rolling and yours truly was left hanging in the middle of nowhere. Please don’t miss how genuinely @tripathi_namrata was ready to catch me if i were to fall. And then at the end, me being me, trying to act the famous scene from the movie ISHQ. @raabtabyrahul it was fun. #shootlife #workmode #funny #iworkout #love,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Rohman has been dating Sushmita since 2018 and shares a great bond with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as well. Incidentally, their romance began on Instagram, when Rohman sent Sushmita a message and she ended up accidentally opening it while she got distracted by something.

Also read | Jimmy Sheirgill says he didn’t have ‘luxury’ to wait for lead roles: ‘Not that I have got anything on a platter’

During a recent Instagram live session, a fan asked Sushmita to marry him, to which Rohman instantly said ‘no’ before she could respond. Alisah told Rohman that the question was for Sushmita and not for him, to which he said, “But I’ve answered on her behalf only, no?”

In the same chat, a fan said ‘I love you’ to Rohman, to which Sushmita’s funny response was, “Baad mein milna tum (meet me later).” However, Rohman was flattered and said, “Thank you, koi toh bola (At least someone said it).”

