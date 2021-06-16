Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, wife Charu Asopa celebrate wedding anniversary with throwback pics

Model-entrepreneur Rajeev Sen and his wife, television actor Charu Asopa on Wednesday celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, actor Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev and Charu shared posts on the special occasion. The couple tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Goa.

Rajeev Sen dropped pictures from the wedding ceremony with Charu Asopa. He captioned the post, "Happy 2nd Anniversary my beautiful #16thofjune #goa #tajexotica #weddinganniversary."

Rajeev also posted a video on his YouTube channel that shows a montage from their wedding ceremony. In the video, Rajeev said that he and Charu are currently in different cities. The video featured the couple with their friends and family including Sushmita Sen, her daughters--Renee and Alisah, her parents, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Charu also shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "#happysecondweddinganniversary".

Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa with Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are seen with Sushmita Sen, her parents, her daughters, and Rohman Shawl.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa during their wedding.

Rajeev Sen with his elder sister Sushmita Sen.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa pose with family and friends at their wedding ceremony in Goa.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are seen with Sushmita Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Fans also poured their love and wished the couple, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary to both of you ma'am nd sir." Another said, "Anniversary wishes to you..Stay blessed together & forever connected with love.. loads of (love emoji)." A third said, "Beautiful couple... stay blessed." Several others wrote, "happy anniversary both of you..lots lots of love", "most beautiful and cute couple" and "happy anniversary both of you.. most beautiful couple".

Rajeev and Charu are expecting their first baby, due in November. Last month, she had made the announcement with an Instagram post, cradling her baby bump. She had written, “GRATEFUL, THANKFUL, BLESSED."

Sushmita had also expressed her excitement and shared a picture of Charu. She had written on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!” She called it a ‘happy serendipity’ and added that the baby might be born on November 19, her birthday.