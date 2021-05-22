Sushmita Sen shares her dad's 'special' message on 27th Miss Universe anniversary

A day after celebrating her win at Miss Universe 1994 pageant, Sushmita Sen shared the 'special' text message her father sent her on the occasion.

Sushmita, who is the first Miss Universe winner from India, celebrated her 27 years of the crowning ceremony on Friday.

The mother-of-two might have received heartfelt messages from all over the globe, but it was her father's thoughtful message which will remain 'special' for her.

"Wishing you a special day for our life... Today is the 21st day, 21st week and 21st year of the 21st century," read the message which was sent to Sushmita by her father.

Sushmita Sen's dad's message to her.

The actor shares a special bond with her father Shubeer Sen, who served in the Indian Air Force officer for many years. In many of her interviews, Sushmita has often shared anecdotes of how her father went out of the way to support her for the Miss Universe pageant.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty gets her home sanitised after her family's Covid-19 recovery, watch video

In a recent Instagram live session where the 45-year-old actor revealed that she was conferred with the national award titled Champions Of Change Award for her contribution towards women empowerment and social welfare; she also shared that her armed forces-retired father would be proud of her for the win because "when Bharat gives his daughter something, he just gets super happy."

Sushmita made her comeback in the acting career with the crime drama web series Aarya. She has been busy shooting for second season of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza.