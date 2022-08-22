Sushmita Sen shares pic with daughters and mother, says ‘it’s a woman’s world’; fans call them 'beautiful family'

Sushmita Sen has been in news for her relationship with Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League. Weeks after posting holiday photos from Maldives and Sardinia, where Sushmita Sen was joined by Lalit, the actor has been sharing glimpses of her recent outings with family on Instagram. On Sunday, Sushmita posted a sweet photo on Instagram with her family as they came together to celebrate the birthday of her godson. Read more: Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita was seen posing with Renee Sen and Alisah Sen in the group photo. The daughters sat on Sushmita’s either side with her godson Amadeus on her lap. The trio was dressed in matching black outfits as they sat on the floor for the picture, while Sushmita also wore a pair of yellow sunglasses. Sushmita’s mother Subhra Sen was seen smiling and posing in the picture with her daughter and granddaughters.

Sushmita Sen posed with daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and mother Subhra Sen for a family picture.

Sharing the happy photo, Sushmita wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “’It’s a woman’s world and I am the man in it’. Yes Amadeus, you are indeed! Happy 3rd birthday to my handsome, most loving, kind, naughty and compassionate godson Amadeus! We love you Poocha. Thank you for gracing our lives…”

Many celebs and fans reacted to Sushmita’s post. Actor Charu Asopa, who is also Sushmita’s sister-in-law, commented on the photo, “Happy birthday to Poocha.” A fan complimented Sushmita, and wrote, “So beautiful.” Another person said, “Black makes you more beautiful and gorgeous.” One person also wrote, “Beautiful family.”

Earlier this year, Sushmita had taken to Instagram to debunk rumours of her adopting again. After she was spotted in Mumbai with her daughters and a child the actor revealed that the boy was her best friend's son and her godson. “Having a chat with my godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media… his expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom),” Sushmita had written with the photo.

Recently, Sushmita was spotted at the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in Mumbai. The film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor released in theatres on August 11. Sushmita was joined by her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, and her daughters Renee and Alisah at the red carpet event.

