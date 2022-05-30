Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad reveal their nicknames for each other. Watch

Singer-actor Saba Azad has dropped an Instagram video of herself flaunting her outfit for the day. Reacting to the video, Sussanne Khan called Saba an adorable nickname and here’s how she responded. Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to Sussanne, is currently dating Saba. Saba and Hrithik appear to share a great bond with Sussanne. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni)

In the video, Saba is seen posing in front of a mirror. She was wearing a brown bodycon dress with her hair loose as she had a minimal makeup look. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts.”

A moment after Saba shared the post, fans and celebrities showered praises in the comments section. Joining them soon, Sussanne took to the comments and added, “Wow Sabooo”. Replying to her, Saba further revealed a nickname given by her to Sussanne when she addressed her as ‘Soozloo.’ She wrote back, “Thanks my Soozloo,” with emojis.

Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now. While the exact timeline of their relationship is still unknown, Hrithik recently made his relationship official with their public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. He arrived at the Bollywood party with Saba and both posed happily for the paparazzi.

At the same party, Sussanne was spotted with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne are on cordial terms with each other and are co-parenting their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. They are occasionally spotted together at parties and family functions.

Saba will be next seen in an immigrant drama, Minumum, with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni. Hrithik has Vikram Vedha and Fighter in his kitty.

