Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Karan Johar party at Bunty Sajdeh’s house

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey were seen arriving at CornerStone CEO Bunty Sajdeh’s house party in Mumbai on Sunday. Bunty is Seema's brother. Celebs like Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karan Johar and Sanjay Khan were also seen at the party. While Sussanne was seen arriving at the party with boyfriend Arslan, Maheep and Sanjay also made a joint entry. Also read: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rhea Chakraborty attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash

Many celebs were clicked by paparazzi outside Bunty’s home. They were all dressed in casuals. For the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar opted for black sweatshirt and baggy pants with a pair of white sneakers. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, was also seen at the party in a black T-shirt with a pair of denims. Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who had her arm around Arslan as they arrived together, wore a brown top and matching heels with a pair of blue denims. Her actor-boyfriend wore a grey T-shirt with jeans and white sneakers.

Stars of Karan Johar-backed Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also made a stylist entry at the party. The best friends were seen in the second season of the show recently, and are often spotted together at Bollywood parties and get-togethers. For their latest outing, Maheep Kapoor wore a printed black top with blue jeans and statement red boots; actor-husband Sanjay wore an all-black outfit with white sneakers. Bhavana wore a white dress with silver heels, while Seema wore a blue top with matching blue pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Last month, Bunty had celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party that was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor among many others. Actors Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta and Rhea Chakraborty were also spotted. Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar was also seen at the bash.

