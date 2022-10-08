Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rhea Chakraborty attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Seema Sajdeh, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor attended the birthday bash of CornerStone CEO Bunty Sajdeh in Mumbai. Bunty is Seema's brother who recently celebrated his 46th birthday with his friends on Friday night. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff embraces Abhishek Bachchan as he attends awards event in dhoti; Salman Khan greets Palak Tiwari. Watch)

Apart from them, Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rhea Chakraborty, Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari were at the party as well. Bhavana Pandey, Apoorva Mehta, Esha Gupta, Punit Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan, Karishma Tanna, and Karan Tacker were also present at the celebrations.

For the occasion, Karan Johar opted for a black outfit and white sneakers. Ananya Panday wore a beige bodycon dress with heels. Varun Dhawan was seen in a blue T-shirt under a white and blue jacket and white pants with matching sneakers. Raveena also opted for a black outfit and matching heels.

Mouni and her husband Suraj twinned in white outfits--she wore a white dress while he opted for a white T-shirt and beige pants. Sussanne Khan wore a black top and multi-coloured skirt and Arslan opted for a black T-shirt and blue denims. Shanaya opted for a beige outfit and posed with her father Sanjay, who was dressed in a black outfit.

Shanaya will soon make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Bedhadak also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya. Karan will make his directorial comeback with an upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut.

Varun Dhawan will be seen in upcoming horror comedy film, Bhediya. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. Varun will also be seen in an upcoming social drama, Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON