Sussanne Khan gets cute birthday wish from boyfriend Arslan Goni via special video, she reveals his nickname. Watch

Arslan Goni posted a video featuring his best moments with Sussanne Khan who turned 44 on Wednesday. Arslan and Sussanne have been dating for almost two years now. Looking back at their relationship, Arslan penned a warm note for Sussanne. Also read: Sussanne Khan thanks sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday my love … i have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it ….. I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday. P.s I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.”

The video begins with a picture of Sussanne. It features Arslan and her on different occasions, with friends, family and close ones. It also included their couple's photos from several trips they took together. Replying to the heartwarming post, Sussanne revealed Arslan’s nickname and commented, “I am sooooo thankful and grateful for you coz u taught me how to fly relentlessly and bring out my best ‘ Me’… my Babyjaan it’s allll coz of uuuu.”

Sussanne was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. They parted ways in 2014 and are raising their two sons-- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Earlier, Sussanne shared a photo featuring herself with Hrehaan and Hridhaan on her birthday eve. It read, “So scared of getting older. I'm only good at being young… So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say… life has just begun… (angel face and black heart emojis) so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour…"

