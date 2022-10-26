Sussanne Khan thanks sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan for 'choosing' her, boyfriend Arslan Goni reacts

Sussanne Khan, interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, shared a post as she ceelbrated her 44th birthday on October 26. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne dropped a photo featuring herself, and her two sons – Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. (Also Read | Sussanne Khan shines in red at Karishma Tanna's Diwali bash, attends with boyfriend Arslan Goni. See pics)

In the photo, Sussanne held her children as they smiled for the camera. Sussanne wore a white cropped T-shirt with a black and white short skirt and also tied a pink sweater around her neck. While Hrehaan sported a white T-shirt and black pants, Hridhaan wore a black outfit.

Sussanne captioned the post, "So scared of getting older. I'm only good at being young… So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say… life has just begun… (angel face and black heart emojis) so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour…"

She also added the hashtags ‘never gonna stop this train’ and ‘older but younger’. Sussanne also wrote for her sons, “PS thank you Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me ‘me’.”

Reacting to the post, her boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, "Happy happy birthday love…. amazing is the only word that can describe you. PS you are good at it all." Abhishek Kapoor said, "Happy birthday dynamite. May you always ignited. Love you my darling Suzzane." Her friend Mushtaq Shiekh commented, "You Benjamin Button, you need to stop… happy birthday to you to girl." Her sister Farah Khan Ali said, "Happy happy birthday my Suss. Wish you so so so much love and more. May you have the best birthday and year ever. Love you to smithereens."

Sussanne married Hrithik in a private ceremony in Bangalore in December 2000. The couple has two sons – Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne, the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik is with actor Saba Azad.

