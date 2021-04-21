IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan gives glimpse of her singing, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna shower her with love. Watch
Sussanne Khan shared a new video where she can be seen singing.
Sussanne Khan shared a new video where she can be seen singing.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan gives glimpse of her singing, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna shower her with love. Watch

Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan wowed her friends and fan with her singing skills. On Wednesday, she shared a video. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Interior designer Sussanne Khan on Thursday shared a short video displaying her singing skills. Giving encouragement were her many industry friends as she sang Wonderwall by English rock band, Oasis.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Wonderwall amateur attempt to keeping a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make ‘a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times.

Thankfully now I don’t need anyone to save me. My grit is my own ‘Wonderwall’. #staystrong #keepexploring #resilience #BeYourOwnWonderwall thank you @knowmadicneha for the motivation."

Giving her their stamp of approval were a host of her industry friends. Bipasha Basu wrote: "Awwww." Shilpa Shetty said: "Muaaaaaahhhhh." Twinkle Khanna dropped a bunch of heart emojis and so did Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday.

Sussanne's fans too were delighted; one said: "You’ve got such a sweet voice!!!! Like a lil bird." Another said: "Awesome singing. You are amazing. Salute to your passion and you are the best in every sphere."

Also read: Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

Sussanne is pretty active on Instagram and routinely shares posts. On her parents' 55 anniversary, she had written: "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa. Mom.. you taught me how to be kind and loving, and Papa you taught me how to embrace being tough, resilient and brave...u both are my greatest teachers.. love you larger than the universe..p.s Beauty is what beauty does Happiest 55 th anniversary. #mymostpreciousgift #allforonenoneforall #thehouseofkhan."

Sussanne has been keeping busy with a work as an interior designer. After months of preparation, in January this year she launched her online store, The Charcoal Project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sussanne khan hrithik roshan bollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

Sussanne Khan wrote, "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa."
Sussanne Khan wrote, "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa."
bollywood

Sussanne pens note on parents' anniversary: 'To the most beautiful teachers'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:50 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan wished her parents father Sanjay Khan and mother Zarine Katrak on their 55th marriage anniversary. She shared a collage of their journey as a married couple.
READ FULL STORY
Sussanne Khan turned cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he is set to appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu,
Sussanne Khan turned cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he is set to appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu,
web series

Sussanne reacts to Aly Goni's brother Arslan's look in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan turned a cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he dropped a video from his upcoming series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor stars alongside Parth Samthaan in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP