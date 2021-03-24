Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan says 'I think I am a boy' in new Instagram post, ex Hrithik Roshan reacts
bollywood

Sussanne Khan says 'I think I am a boy' in new Instagram post, ex Hrithik Roshan reacts

Sussanne Khan posed in androgynous clothing in her new Instagram post and admitted to feeling like a boy at times. Here is how her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan showed off androgynous swagger in a new Instagram post. She shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers.

“Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid,” Sussanne wrote in her caption. Her gender-defying look drew praise from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. “Hahaha nice pic,” he commented on her post, along with a clapping emoji. Actor Raveena Tandon wrote, “That’s with most Scorpio women.” She added ‘hands raised in celebration’, heart-eyes and kiss emojis.

Fans also showered love on Sussanne. “You are just a beautiful girl,” one wrote. “Love you in your shorter hair,” another commented. “Your charm makes me captivated,” a third wrote.

Sussanne Khan's Instagram post.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohit Saraf tests Covid-19 positive 'despite the precautions', is in isolation

Ranveer Singh cannot take his eyes off Deepika Padukone in these new pics

After Thalaivi, RGV changes mind about Kangana: 'No one has your versatility'

Chehre producer explains Rhea Chakraborty's absence from promotions

In December last year, it was reported that Sussanne was arrested at a nightclub in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 protocol. However, she took to social media to issue a clarification, slamming the ‘completely incorrect’ and ‘irresponsible reports.

Also read: Rohit Saraf tests positive for Covid-19 'despite the precautions', is in isolation

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote, adding that she did not understand why they were made to wait.

Sussanne had temporarily moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown so that they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together. The actor, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanked her for being so ‘supportive and understanding’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sussanne Khan's throwback photos with sons are pure love, Hrithik Roshan reacts

PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:08 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP