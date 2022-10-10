Sussanne Khan shows off box jump in workout video, Hrithik Roshan is impressed with her strength. Watch

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from his workout on Monday. In the clip, she can be seen doing box jump. Her agility and strength left many fans impressed, as well as her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, who appreciated her strength in the comments section. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls Vikram Vedha one of her favourite movies)

On Monday morning, Sussanne shared the clip on Instagram Reels. In the clip, she performed four box jumps. She captioned her video, “And finally I box jump again after 3 months of no practice..the little brain in my legs are upset w me for the long haul!!” Sussanne wore a black top with grey tight fitting track pants with white sport shoes.

Actor-ex husband Hrithik Roshan commented, “Strong” (Flexed biceps emoji). One of her fans wrote, “Impressive indeed.” Another fan commented, “Unstoppable lady.” Other fan wrote, “Keep inspiring us” (heart emoji). Many fans dropped heart and clapping emojis on her video.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and welcomed two children together. They eventually separated in 2014 and divorced soon after. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne, the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan is currently dating Arslan Goni while Hrithik is with actor Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official earlier this year. The couple are often spotted holding hands in public and on dinners and dates. On Sunday, they were seen attending the wedding reception of a friend in Mumbai in matching white outfits.

Hrithik just saw the latest release of his film, Vikram Vedha. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. It has collected worldwide gross collection of over ₹100 crore. He has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is directed by Siddharth Anand in the pipeline.

