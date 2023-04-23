Swara Bhasker celebrates her ‘pehli Eid’, shares pics with husband Fahad Ahmad and his family

Swara Bhaskar decked up in her best outfit for her ‘first Eid’ on Saturday. On Sunday morning, she took to Twitter to share her pictures with husband Fahad Ahmad. The couple looked good in their complementary pink outfits. (Also read: Swara Bhasker on marriage with Fahad: 'If you love each other, then fight fear') Swara Bhasker celebrated her first Eid with husband Fahad Ahmad.

Swara wore a pink and blue sharara for the festivities. She paired it with chunky silver earrings and styled her hair poker straight. Fahad wore a pink kurta with white pyjama and pink jacket. The couple posed together, took selfies and even got clicked with his family members.

Sharing the photos, Swara mentioned in her caption, “Pehli Eid (First Eid) #NewBeginnings #EidMubarak2023 @FahadZirarAhmad.” Reacting to her post, a person wrote, “Eid Mubarak and stay blessed you two.” Another called the photo ‘lovely’.

Fahad, who is state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, also wished his followerd on Eid. “This year Ramzan have made me realise idea of co-existence is preached to us as very difficult concept although it’s not difficult we just need to have empathy and kindness to the people who believes in different set of ideas,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Swara and Fahad got married in February. She shared the news on her social media accounts and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Later in March, Swara and Fahad celebrated their wedding with mehendi, sangeet and qawalli night events. They even had a reception in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

She said about her relationship with Fahad to Brides Today, “We need to acknowledge that we are two different people, hailing from different backgrounds, who have different lived experiences. I would say don’t change who you are fundamentally, but it is okay to step out of your comfort zone. That’s how you learn..." Fahad also spoke about Swara, calling her wonderful as he praised her for having a 'non-judgmental attitude towards everyone'. He said she was 'extremely supportive' towards him.

