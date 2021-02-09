Swara Bhasker in splits after fan says Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted with laughter when a Twitter user on Tuesday joked about Kangana Ranaut's claims of being a better actor than Meryl Streep.

Kangana, in a series of tweets, compared her acting skills to those of three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and later claimed that he is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.

Reacting to a news story about Kangana's claims, a Twitter user wrote that while Kangana might be the best actor on Mars, Swara is the finest Earth-bound actor, in his eyes. Swara quote-tweeted the post, and reacted with monkey emojis, and also thanked the fan, who'd written in Hindi, "Sister, I'm thinking of one person. Her name is Swara Bhasker, but she lives on Earth. You are no doubt the best actor on Mars."





Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared images of her two upcoming films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and had praised herself for being able to play diverse characters. She'd written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Actor Richa Chadha, without naming names, shared a chart about narcissistic personality disorder on Twitter. Taapsee Pannu retweeted it. Taapsee, Richa, and Swara have all been described as 'B grade' actors by Kangana in the past. In an interview to The Quint, Swara said that she doesn't have personal interest in Kangana, but has ideological differences. "I have a problem with the way she is normalising bigotry, I think it's poison," she said.





