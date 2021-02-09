Swara Bhasker in splits after fan says Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars
- After Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claims about being the most capable actor in the world.
Actor Swara Bhasker reacted with laughter when a Twitter user on Tuesday joked about Kangana Ranaut's claims of being a better actor than Meryl Streep.
Kangana, in a series of tweets, compared her acting skills to those of three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and later claimed that he is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Reacting to a news story about Kangana's claims, a Twitter user wrote that while Kangana might be the best actor on Mars, Swara is the finest Earth-bound actor, in his eyes. Swara quote-tweeted the post, and reacted with monkey emojis, and also thanked the fan, who'd written in Hindi, "Sister, I'm thinking of one person. Her name is Swara Bhasker, but she lives on Earth. You are no doubt the best actor on Mars."
Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared images of her two upcoming films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and had praised herself for being able to play diverse characters. She'd written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut claims she's better at stunts than Tom Cruise, hours after calling herself a better actor than Streep
Actor Richa Chadha, without naming names, shared a chart about narcissistic personality disorder on Twitter. Taapsee Pannu retweeted it. Taapsee, Richa, and Swara have all been described as 'B grade' actors by Kangana in the past. In an interview to The Quint, Swara said that she doesn't have personal interest in Kangana, but has ideological differences. "I have a problem with the way she is normalising bigotry, I think it's poison," she said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara in splits after fan says Kangana is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars
- After Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claims about being the most capable actor in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee goes underground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir, Randhir lead last rites; Shah Rukh, Alia join in
- Members of the Kapoor family gathered on Tuesday for the last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, along with brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain were spotted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Triggered by fake horse video, Kangana claims she's better at stunts than Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song
- Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she coped with it at cousin's wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir's uncle, Rajiv
- Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashutosh heartbroken Rajiv couldn't watch his own last film Toolsidas Junior
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off
- In a 2016 interview, Rajiv Kapoor had spoken about why his career never took off, like those of his illustrious family members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa shares narcissism checklist after Kangana praises herself: 'They will lie'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia, SRK join Kapoor family as they congregate post Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday, congregating at the family bungalow in Chembur. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili
- Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
- Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs
- Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox