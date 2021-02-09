IND USA
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Kangana Ranaut claims she's better at stunts than Tom Cruise, hours after calling herself a better actor than Streep

  • Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Hours after calling herself a better actor than three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise. Kangana often gets triggered when a behind-the-scenes video of her, riding a wooden horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is brought up.

On Tuesday, sharing an old news story about the Manikarnika action director praising her skills, she wrote, "Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho (liberals are confused) renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo (read this and weep)."


In the news story, action director Nick Powell said, "I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."

Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared images of her two upcoming films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, and had praised herself for being able to play diverse characters. She'd written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Actor Richa Chadha, without naming names, shared a chart about narcissistic personality disorder on Twitter.

Defending her claims, Kangana continued in another tweet, "Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due." She declared that Meryl couldn't do films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, says she will 'give up her arrogance' if anyone can name better actress

Kangana is a three-time winner of the National Film Award. Meryl has been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three, and a record 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning nine. Tom Cruise is going to fly into space to shoot his next movie.


