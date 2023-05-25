Swara Bhasker introduces her ‘best sautan’, aka her husband Fahad Ahmad's ‘original spouse’

Actor Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and shared pictures to introduce her ‘sautan (other woman)’ whom she calls her husband's 'original spouse'. She married political leader Fahad Ahmad. She penned down a note for Arish Qamar, who is close friends with the couple. Also read: Swara Bhasker celebrates her ‘pehli Eid’, shares pics with husband Fahad Ahmad and his family Swara Bhasker wishes Fahad Ahmad's close friend on his birthday,

Swara Bhasker pens a post for Fahad Ahmad's ‘orginal spouse’

Swara posted photos with Arish clicked on several occasions. Some of them were also clicked from Swara and Fahad's registry marriage. Sharing them, Swara penned a note for Arish as he turned a year older.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday to our friend, comrade & Fahad’s original spouse @arishqamar Thank you for always having our back & being there from the very beginning, for making sure our court papers were submitted in time, for being our witness & for being the best ‘sautan’ ever!”

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad

Fahad is the state president of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February. She had shared the news on her social media accounts and wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Later in March, Swara and Fahad celebrated their wedding with elaborated ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events. They even had a reception in Delhi and another in Mumbai, where several celebrities, politicians and popular personalities joined them. In April, the couple celebrated their first Eid as husband and wife.

Sharing the photos, Swara shared on Twitter, “Pehli Eid (First Eid) #NewBeginnings #EidMubarak2023 @FahadZirarAhmad.” Reacting to her post, many wished the couple in the comment section."This year Ramzan have made me realise idea of co-existence is preached to us as very difficult concept although it’s not difficult we just need to have empathy and kindness to the people who believes in different set of ideas,” added Fahad.

Swara was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She has Mrs Falani lined up in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON