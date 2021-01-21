Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's latest Twitter rant about journalist Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat records. In his chats, he appears to have said that Kangana suffered with 'erotomania' and was sexually obsessed with Hrithik Roshan.

After clarifying Arnab's statements in the chat, Kangana said, "Till date, i f anyone's private messages, letter, emails, pictures were leaked, I never dared to to see or read it. No matter who it is. It's the matter of character and self respect. The liberals would not get it." Reacting to it, Swara wrote in a tweet, "Hahahahaha! Your sense of humour is just tops Kangana! Love from, A Libru."

Journalist Rohini Singh, too, pointed out how Kangana has often talked about other persons' leaked messages and chats in public. "Who was the one to gossip about Sushant’s internal family matter? You. Who was the one to openly gossip about Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats on Twitter? You. Who was the one to gossip about the chats of Rhea and her family? You. Where were your loftiness and moral values then? Did they sit on a mechanical horse and leave?”

Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, “I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket. Even in this, you saw cheap gossip and not a great gesture. Hrithik gossiped about my sex life with Arnab. Was that a matter of national security, madam?”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

Swara and Kangana have long been at loggerheads on various issues. It all started when Kangana called Swara a B-grade actor. Speaking in an interview about it , Swara said that what Kangana said about her reveals her mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee (Pannu) or anyone,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON