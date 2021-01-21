IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker is in splits after Kangana Ranaut claims she never read anyone's private chats: 'Your sense of humour...'
bollywood

Swara Bhasker is in splits after Kangana Ranaut claims she never read anyone's private chats: 'Your sense of humour...'

Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.

Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's latest Twitter rant about journalist Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat records. In his chats, he appears to have said that Kangana suffered with 'erotomania' and was sexually obsessed with Hrithik Roshan.

After clarifying Arnab's statements in the chat, Kangana said, "Till date, i f anyone's private messages, letter, emails, pictures were leaked, I never dared to to see or read it. No matter who it is. It's the matter of character and self respect. The liberals would not get it." Reacting to it, Swara wrote in a tweet, "Hahahahaha! Your sense of humour is just tops Kangana! Love from, A Libru."

Journalist Rohini Singh, too, pointed out how Kangana has often talked about other persons' leaked messages and chats in public. "Who was the one to gossip about Sushant’s internal family matter? You. Who was the one to openly gossip about Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats on Twitter? You. Who was the one to gossip about the chats of Rhea and her family? You. Where were your loftiness and moral values then? Did they sit on a mechanical horse and leave?”

Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, “I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket. Even in this, you saw cheap gossip and not a great gesture. Hrithik gossiped about my sex life with Arnab. Was that a matter of national security, madam?”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth, thank paparazzi for respecting their request

Swara and Kangana have long been at loggerheads on various issues. It all started when Kangana called Swara a B-grade actor. Speaking in an interview about it , Swara said that what Kangana said about her reveals her mentality. “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee (Pannu) or anyone,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:26 AM IST
bollywood

Twitter justifies restricting Kangana Ranaut's account after incendiary Tandav tweet

PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP