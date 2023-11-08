New mom Swara Bhasker is not attending Diwali parties this year, recalls old memories while cradling daughter

Swara Bhasker is a 'postpartum mom remembering when she used to get dressed and go places'. The actor gave birth a couple of months ago and is missing out on all the Diwali parties. On Wednesday, Swara took to Instagram Reels to share a clip of herself wearing pyjamas and sitting in bed scrolling her phone. She added pictures of her ethnic looks from the past, and admitted she was 'having FOMO this Diwali season'. Also read: Swara Bhasker says people's shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel 'seem a bit hypocritical'

Swara Bhasker on her FOMO

Swara Bhasker is not attending Diwali parties this year.

Diwali is almost here, and Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending Diwali parties after Diwali parties. Everyone from producer Ramesh Taurani to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, have thrown grand Diwali bashes, so far. New mom Swara Bhasker, who welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa in September, is having major FOMO (fear of missing out) as she gives Diwali parties a miss this year. She is spending all her time at home with her daughter.

She wrote on her recent Instagram Reels, “POV: Postpartum mom remembering when she used to get dressed and go places.” The video shows Swara Bhasker’s Diwali looks over the years. "Me having FOMO this Diwali season," read her caption. The video ends with Swara holding her baby girl in her arms. As she looks at her daughter, a text appears on the clip: “Aaaaah well… good run!”

Reactions to her video

"Enjoy your Diwali with baby. First Diwali... baby and you... it's very special," commented an Instagram user on Swara's Instagram Reels. One of Swara's friends said, "Sending lots and lots of love and blessings to the most amazing mother and our cutie. And once she grows up, we'll have so many parties with her." A fan also commented, "By next Diwali, you both will be partying together."

Swara Bhasker and politician-husband Fahad Ahmed announced the birth of their daughter via an Instagram post on September 25. Sharing pictures of their baby girl from the hospital, the new parents wrote in their caption, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world..."

Swara and Fahad married earlier this year. The couple announced the news of Swara's pregnancy in June.

