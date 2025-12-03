Swara Bhasker opens up about feeling 'half-naked' and under pressure to look sexy in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhasker has often spoken about the emotional aspects of her film journey, but this time she opened up about something far more physical: the pressure to look “sexy” and the discomfort she faced while shooting one of Veere Di Wedding’s most talked-about songs. In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, the actor revealed how the glam-heavy film pushed her far beyond her comfort zone, especially when she had to appear in a bodysuit that made her feel “half-naked.” Swara Bhasker in a still from Veere Di Wedding.

Swara on why Veere Di Wedding was her toughest role

Swara shared that Veere Di Wedding unexpectedly became the toughest role of her career, not because of its performance demands, but due to the immense pressure to look glamorous. “The kind of actor I am, prepping for a role, body language, dialogue, lines, I can do that. But the most difficult thing for me is doing glamorous roles. My character in Veere Di Wedding was so focused on glamour, clothes, looks, and the pressure to lose weight and look sexy, hot.”

Swara also recalled the day she had to wear the now-famous bodysuit for the Tareefan shoot, something she had never tried before. “It was the hardest to look good every day… I remember wearing a bodysuit for Tareefan. I had heard the word for the first time. It’s basically a one-piece swimming costume with a deep neck, paired with heels or boots. I told them, ‘I am half-naked, how will I walk to the studio like this?’ I asked for a towel and wrapped it around myself. It was really hard for me.”

Despite the stress, Swara said she stayed true to herself, even in a glitzy, high-pressure environment, and believes that authenticity is why her character resonated with audiences.

Swara's upcoming project

Swara Bhasker will next be seen in Mrs Falani and Sheer Qorma, slated for release in 2026. Mrs Falani has Swara in the lead, who stands out because she will play 8 characters from different regions. Sheer Qorma is a short film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It centres on a queer relationship where Swara plays a character named Sitara, while Divya Dutta plays her partner. They return to India believing they can reconnect with family. But they are confronted by prejudice and rejection when Saira’s mother (played by Shabana Azmi) refuses to accept their relationship.