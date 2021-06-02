Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker pens note as Veere Di Wedding turns 3, says it launched 'employment guarantee scheme' for trolls
bollywood

Swara Bhasker pens note as Veere Di Wedding turns 3, says it launched 'employment guarantee scheme' for trolls

Swara Bhasker has penned a note as Veere Di Wedding clocked three years. She took a jibe at trolls in an Instagram post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Swara Bhasker took a dig at trolls.

Actor Swara Bhasker has penned a note as her movie Veere Di Wedding clocked three years. Taking to Instagram, Swara took a jibe at trolls saying that after the movie it seemed that she launched an employment guarantee scheme of 'two rupees per tweet' for her trolls.

She shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls #veerediwedding #sakshislays."

"SO grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania @nidsmehra @ruchikaakapoor @ghoshshashanka #mehulsuri," Swara concluded.

Reacting to Swara's post, fans took to the comments section to pour their love. One fan wrote, "We demand a sequel." Another said, "One of the besttt!!!" A third commented, "Amazing movie, love your acting skills in this movie." "I love how the comment, from the rise in the economy to the amazing women and some very cool elevated men..... ha ha ha.... you are hilarious The real life #beaniebhatnagar," said another.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was released in 2018. It was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Also Read: Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's allegations of extramarital affair, calls it 'baseless'

The Hindustan Times review read, "In theory, Veere Di Wedding is about accepting everyone the way they are; only if its execution could have carried off its lofty ideals. The plot forces characters to stay on two modes largely – highly emotional and ready to have fun. Yes, women like to drink, abuse and have active sex lives but there is so much more to being a modern-day independent woman. This movie would have you believe that marriage is stupid, friendship is the only saving grace and cigarettes are stress-busters. We all may have believed that, perhaps in college, but we outgrew it all in teenage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker actor swara bhasker veere di wedding veere di wedding movie review veere di wedding scene veere di wedding 2

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor reveals he got into a fight for Sonam Kapoor: 'I went back home with a black eye'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:02 AM IST
bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor has no plans to get married: 'Will not share myself with anybody now or in future'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:46 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP