Swara Bhasker’s pre-wedding an eclectic mix of Sundowner, Qawwali, and Carnatic music (Exclusive)

Earlier we reported about actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad having an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi at her Nani’s residence. Now, we have learnt that her pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 12 and will be an eclectic mix of cultures.

The revelry will begin tomorrow with Mehendi, a sundowner and an elaborate sangeet ceremony. The next day will be an afternoon of Carnatic music. From what we have gathered the Phera ceremony will most likely take place on the same day. Furthermore, we have also learnt that a qawwali ceremony with the baithak - like system is slated for Wednesday. On Thursday, (March 16) a reception will be thrown in Delhi for her friends and family.

A reliable source close to the development shares, “For the wedding ceremony, Swara has only called her relatives and extremely close friends. Thus, she has ensured that the invite doesn’t specify any particular date talking anything about the wedding ceremony. .”

Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, filmmaker Faraz Ansari are the few ones from the industry who would be marking their presence at the wedding.

Bhasker and Ahmad had a court marriage on February 16.

Bhasker and her team chose to not respond to our queries till we went to the press.