Swara Bhasker recalls she moved to Mumbai with bedding roll, sandook: ‘I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan’

Swara Bhasker, who started her journey in Bollywood over a decade ago, recently revealed that she moved to Mumbai with the dream of becoming Shah Rukh Khan. Swara shared some interesting anecdotes as she recalled her journey of moving from Delhi, where she lived with her parents in Lutyens, to Mumbai where she could not find a home for several weeks. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is a 'frank girl' as she recalls Twitter feud)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara also revealed that while her mother packed her with all the necessities for her move, she could not find a place and had to stay in an office for a month with her friend. Swara made her Bollywood debut with Madholal Keep Walking in 2009.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Swara said about moving to Mumbai, “I was very clear, I came to become a heroine. Main Shah Rukh Khan banna chahti thi (I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan). A filmy shot where villagers arrive at CST with their ‘boriya-bistara’ (luggage), I came just like that. My parents even gave me a bedding roll that no one else has used in 50 years. And I had a sandook (trunk). I think my mom suspected that I would never get married, so everything she would have given me at my wedding, she filled into that trunk. There were utensils, pots, and pressure cookers, and I was like ‘Mummy, they have utensils in Bombay.’ I had come like this ridiculous person with so much luggage, which of course was a troupe for the rest of my life, as I have so much baggage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara revealed that she and her friend also struggled to find a house in Mumbai as homeowners felt they were ‘awaara’ (vagabond) girls who looked like they must have boyfriends. It only added to their troubles when a landlord was listing the restrictions in the building to Swara who in return started explaining to him the fundamental right of freedom in the Indian constitution.

She further recalled, “So I didn’t find a house in Andheri. I found one in Goregaon that had just been built and the society wasn’t established yet. And for one month I lived in someone’s office, so I had to leave before 9 am and come back only after 6 pm. I would sit in malls or on the streets after leaving at 9. It was screenwriter Anjum Rajabali’s office. Yeah, so I used to live at the office of the writer of Raajneeti (2010). Every day he would be calling like ‘you again finished the water,’ because we two girls would leave after taking a bath and everything. At one point, we were six people living in one BHK in Goregaon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After her debut with Madholal Keep Walking, Swara worked alongside Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Guzaarish (2010). She gained more recognition with her portrayal of Payal in Tanu Weds Manu (2010). She will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON