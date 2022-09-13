Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut is a 'frank girl' as she recalls their Twitter feud: 'Don't have any problem...'

Swara Bhasker called Kangana Ranaut a 'frank girl' as she opened up about their Twitter feud. Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in two films together – the two parts of Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and 2015. In 2020, the two got into an argument on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses.' Also Read| Swara Bhasker unveils how boycott trends are a ‘dhanda’ for trolls

Kangana Ranaut had said in an interview that Swara and Taapsee, who are both 'outsiders' in the film industry, deny the drawbacks of nepotism to win filmmaker Karan Johar's favour but still don't 'get work.' Swara had sarcastically replied to Kangana's comment on Twitter by calling it a 'compliment.' The two had also engaged in a Twitter banter a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Swara recalled their feud. She said, "Kangana is a frank girl, main ek frank ladki hoon, to hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She expressed her point of view, I expressed mine. It's fine, it's good." She noted that the argument became a bigger deal than it was because they were actors and it took place on Twitter.

She added, "I was just like Kangana Ji has called me and Taapsee B-grade actresses, so this is an invitation to talk about it." Asked again about her comments, Swara said, "It's fine. It's a democracy, and people have the right to say what they want. I don't have any problem. My simple logic is that if you are talking then I will also talk."

Swara will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, her first theatrical release since Veere Di Wedding (2018). The Kamal Pandey directorial stars her alongside Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, and Meher Vij, and is scheduled to release on September 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON