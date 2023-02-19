Swara Bhasker shares hilarious meme on her lavish wedding plans after getting praise for lowkey ceremony

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker revealed that she was engaged to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. The couple registered their marriage on the same day, surrounded by family and good friends. They also shared that their wedding will take place next month in Delhi. Since then, the actor has been praised only for her straightforward and low-key celebrations. Swara also jokingly shared a meme sent by a fan to her, which indicated that she might want to have a grand wedding in March. She wrote that the fan 'has read every thought in my head'. (Also read: Swara Bhaskar says she can’t decide 'how frugal' she's going to be ahead of March wedding with Fahad Ahmad)

Swara had shared photos of herself and Fahad signing the papers to register their marriage. She had written on Twitter on February 17, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad." Twitter users had lauded the couple for their simple methods for their engagement celebrations.

On Saturday, she also jokingly responded to a fan who made a meme using US TV show, The Office, with Steve Carrell. The meme showed Steve's clueless office employee shaking the hand of his boss with the statement, "People lauding the simplicity of Swara Bhasker's wedding / Swara Bhasker, who had planned a grand celebration in March." Swara wrote, adding laughing face and hugs emojis, "Samanvay [the Twitter user] has read every thought in my head."

Earlier this week, the bride-to-be also wrote about how the craze to have a big fat wedding for couples leads them right into debt as they start their life. She wrote in a column for The Week, "The social media-fuelled wedding mania has also led to a fundamental shift in our fiscal values. This is a shift that consumer capitalism enabled EMI culture of ‘work hard, spend big’ has already engendered in the millennial generation, but the fantasy wedding craze generates a whole other set of fiscal habits. And, these are not very healthy!"

Swara was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar and also has the upcoming feature Mrs Falani in the pipeline. She made her acting debut with the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking and had her breakthrough role with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish in 2010.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.