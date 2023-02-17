Swara Bhaskar says she can’t decide 'how frugal' she's going to be ahead of March wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker, who announced her engagement with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, has said she may be quite frugal for her wedding celebrations in March, which she is yet to plan. The actor surprised her fans on Thursday as she revealed her marriage plans with Fahad Ahmad, state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing - Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Also read: Swara Bhasker blushes as bride-to-be in first engagement pics with Fahad Ahmad, shares a glimpse of mehendi

Sharing her column on celebrity weddings in a news portal, Swara wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Confessions of a to-be-bride /new bride! We still have a full set of wedding celebrations to plan… can’t decide how frugal I’m gonna be”.

Swara Bhasker tweeted about her wedding plans.

After talking about the extravagant royal weddings like that of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Swara wrote in the column for The Week, “I have spent many hours searching destination wedding locations that I know well I can ill-afford; thinking ‘just in case I sign a Hollywood film worth millions of dollars!’ I have been stalking couture collections of various designers for some years now, picking out outfits for my fictional wedding. I may even have spent an extra week or two dating some people, who were evidently not the right person for me (nor I for them); but the Instagram couple pictures would look so good; or they would afford the dream destination wedding!”

She ended the column with, "I decided to do a simple calculation of what this fantasy, Instagram-worthy wedding would cost me. I declared to my father, “If I have the ideal wedding that I want, I will step into married life broke and in debt!” He chuckled, “Let us hope you pick a partner with better sense than you!”

Swara made headlines on Thursday as she shared a video montage in which she dropped hints about how she fell in love with Fahad Ahmad. She captioned it, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" The two had met during a rally and became friends before planning to tie the knot. They will celebrate their wedding in March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON