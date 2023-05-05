Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk as per their ‘Hollywood standards’: Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola waise…

Swara Bhasker was spotted at the Afwaah screening on Thursday. She was in a purple saree with a heavy necklace. While posing for the photographers, she told them to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her India visit. Videos of paparazzi saying ‘ikde (this side)’ to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral last month. Also read: Swara Bhasker celebrates her ‘pehli Eid’, shares pics with husband Fahad Ahmad and his family Swara Bhasker at Afwaah screening on Thursday. (Viral Bhayani)

A video of Swara from the Afwaah screening was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. It shows Swara posing in the purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name, while asking her to pose in different angles. Swara is seen telling them, “Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won't pose that way. Talk to me like you talked to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days). ”

Swara Bhasker celebrated her wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad in March. He is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Breaking the news of their court wedding, Swara had written on social media, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.

Retweeting her post, Fahad Ahmad, 31, had written: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

The couple then celebrated their union with a multiple day celebration in Delhi, which included a Carnatic musical evening, a qawwali night, and a star-studded reception which had various politicians like actor Jaya Bachchan, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in attendance.

Swara was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar last year. She will next be seen in Mrs. Falani.

