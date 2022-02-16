Swara Bhasker to Twitter user who mocked her for ‘advocating’ hijab but wearing dresses herself: ‘I’m also a hottie’

Swara Bhasker, who has been critical of the anti-hijab protests, clapped back at a Twitter user who shared a picture of her wearing a dress and wrote, “That is @ReallySwara, my friends, who is advocating for hijab.”

Unfazed by the tweet, Swara replied, “Yeah, it’s me... looking bomb. Thank you! Thanks for sharing this pic of mine and reminding the world that I’m also a hottie! I advocate women’s right to choose their clothing… you know, ‘choice’ - koi nahi aap rehney doh... aap karo slut shame kisi aur ko - usmey bhi fail (It’s okay, let it be. You go and slut shame someone else. You failed at that too).”

In another post, Swara called out trolls for “their total failure to understand the concept of choice, their pathetic slut-shaming, and garnished with a desperate attempt to seem intellectual by quoting Urdu shaayars.”

Yeah, it’s me.. looking bomb 🔥 Thank u! 🤗🙏🏽

Thanks for sharing this pic of mine & reminding the world that I’m also a hottie ! 🤓

I advocate Women’s right to choose their clothing.. you know ‘choice’ -koi nahi aap rehney doh.. aap karo slutshame kisi aur ko- usmey bhi fail 😆 https://t.co/OvvHN9VXnn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2022

The controversy started in Karnataka when six girls went to a government-run college in the Udupi district wearing hijabs, but were denied entry into the classroom. Girls wearing hijabs were also met with resistance from a section of students, who turned up at the college wearing saffron scarves. The tension escalated as the protests spread to other parts of the state. Violence at one college forced the police to resort to lathi-charge.

At present, the Karnataka High Court is hearing a petition challenging hijab restrictions in educational institutions. Those in support of the hijab say that not being allowed to wear one is a violation of religious freedom.

Swara’s next is a short film titled Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. While the same-sex love story, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, has been screened at several film festivals globally, it has not yet been released in India.

