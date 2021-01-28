IND USA
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu, who is set to play cricketer Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, has begun training for the film. See the picture shared by the actor from her training session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu, who has as many as six films in various stages of production, is multitasking like a pro. Even as she commenced shooting for the last schedule of Looop Lapeta in Goa, she has already begun training for her next, Shabaash Mithu. She plays cricketer Mithali Raj in the film.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a bat, with an intense look on her face, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios.”

Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. She said that the role is a ‘huge challenge’ for her as she has never played cricket but only watched the sport as a ‘hyperventilating fan’.

“I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali,” she said in a statement.

Also read | Tandav row: Gauahar Khan reacts as Supreme Court refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Taapsee is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta, a remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. On Wednesday, she shared pictures of herself at the airport and on the flight and wrote, “Now ready to looop it up in Goa! Last schedule of #loooplapeta.”

Apart from Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee’s line-up also includes Deepak Sundarajan’s Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Topics
taapsee pannu shabaash mithu

