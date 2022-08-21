Taapsee Pannu calls KRK ‘deemak’ for attacking her film Dobaaraa

Actor Taapsee Pannu revealed why she choose to speak up on Twitter after Kamaal R Khan (now Kumar) criticised the box office collection of Dobaaraa. There were also reports about the movie being removed from morning shows after two days of its release. To this, Taapsee, without taking names, called those calling for a boycott of Dobaaraa ‘deemak’ (termites). (Also read: Taapsee Pannu slams KRK for 'trying to harm' Bollywood)

After Hansal Mehta came out in support of Dobaaraa’s box office business amid rumours of poor performance, Taapsee tweeted, “No matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won't become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?”

Talking about her strong reaction, the actor recently told Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM, “Honestly, I’m telling you, we give too much relevance. What is the credibility of this person that I should value whatever he is saying? You think if I really wanted to respond to him I wouldn’t have responded to him since years and years he’s been saying nonsense about me. But you think if I really would have bothered responding then I would have waited till now? I responded to Hansal Sir’s tweet when I saw someone so senior standing up. That is what made me respond to that, not these people.”

“They have been bashing every film of mine. Because they don’t get money from me because I don’t send any of those things that you have to write good stuff about me and I don’t really acknowledge their presence. People who are like deemak (termites), who eat away and destroy the very fibre of the base they are standing on. Kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh inko puchega kaun? Ye jo boycott gang hai, inko puchiye kal ko picturein nahin hongi toh kis barein mein baat karenge (They will have nothing to talk about if movies shut down for good), so it’s stupid. These kinds of people are so irrelevant that I really don’t even spend a minute of my life thinking about them and what they are saying; Why they are saying? They are like bad jokes for me,” she reasoned about trolls attacking her film on Twitter.

On Saturday, KRK tweeted that Taapsee's film isn't getting many viewers at the theaters. “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha.” His latest tweet read, “Huge Congratulations to @taapsee for giving 7 disasters in a row. She has proved that she is No.1 Bollywood actress from bottom.”

