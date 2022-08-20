Taapsee Pannu slams KRK for 'trying to harm' Bollywood: ‘Imagine how foolish these people are’

Taapsee Pannu responded to Hansal Mehta's tweet defending the actor’s latest film Dobaaraa. The filmmaker tweeted after reports suggested that the film is being removed from theatres. Now Taapsee has slammed Kamaal R Khan who criticised the film’s box office collection. (Also read: Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa)

After Hansal said that Dobaara did ‘more than decent’ business with 370 screens, Taapsee replied to him, “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won't become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?”

Taapsee Pannu's tweet.

“#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them,” tweeted Hansal Mehta with screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit Jaiswal’s tweets.

Dobaaraa received positive reviews from critics and a lot of appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities during its initial screenings. However, going by the current box office reports, the movie made a business of only ₹72 lakh at the ticket window. “#Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹72 lacs [370 screens],” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of Dobaaraa read, “Dobaaraa has a lot that's unsaid and needs to be understood and that's where the complicated and complex plot works. Even if it's a scene-by-scene adaptation of a Spanish film, it has its own hold on the story and makes for an entertaining watch.”

