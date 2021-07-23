Taapsee Pannu corrects Harshvardhan Rane for saying he got judged for Haseen Dillruba too: 'There is a difference'

Taapsee Pannu said that getting a few nasty messages on Instagram isn't the same thing as being called out on a public platform. She was commenting on her Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane's revelation that he, too, has been getting messages about the behaviour of his character in the Netflix film.

Taapsee Pannu has been slamming negative reviews of the film that she perceived to be personal in tone. In an interview, it was pointed out that while Taapsee's character, Rani Kashyap, has been attacked for her actions in the film, Harshvardhan Rane's Neel has been largely left alone.

Kanika Dhillon, the writer of Haseen Dillruba, agreed. She told Bollywood Bubble, "Although both the characters are mine, one child has gotten the beating because she's a woman, and the other one, he's going after his brother's wife, and nobody is questioning him..."

Harshvardhan said that he has received a bunch of mean messages on Instagram. He said in Hindi, "So many people have written to me on Instagram, asking 'how could you do this?'" Taapsee interjected, and said, "Harsh, there is a difference between people asking on Instagram to public forum debates happening and calling out names... There's a huge difference."

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba earned mixed reviews from critics, mostly around its depiction of toxic love and domestic violence. Kanika in an interview with The Quint also questioned the 'authority' and the 'background and experience' detractors are coming with, because, she said, her understanding of gender politics is sound.