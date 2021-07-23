Harshvardhan Rane recalls odd-jobs as waiter, courier boy; joining call centres to learn English for free

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has recalled his struggling days when he didn't have money and worked several jobs from 2002 to 2004. He also recalled joining a call centre to learn English for free.

In an interview, Harshvardhan Rane said that he worked in several call centres. He said that to learn call centre-level English, he listened to the radio or international news channels

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Harshvardhan said, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, courier boy, at an STD booth, cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money. That time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English."

He added, "To reach the level of call centre English, I used to listen to radio or CNN UK or CNN America. After five-six months, I cracked an interview. I jumped call centres to get the training and learn English for free; and got paid for it too! Back then, English was of utmost importance. Thankfully, things have now changed. Hindi is also getting the respect that it deserves because of actors like Amitabh Bachchan."

A few months ago, Harshvardhan sold his bike to help people affected by Covid-19. Recalling the decision, he said that coming from a 'humble family' he doesn't 'really have that thing where I am writing cheques for charity'. He added that his mind 'works in that direction where I think of converting my possession for someone's benefit'. He also revealed that he had run away from home at the age of '15-16 with just ₹200 in (his) pocket'.

Earlier, Harshvardhan had said that he had worked as a delivery boy in 2004 and once delivered a helmet to actor John Abraham. Now, John is producing a film that features Harshvardhan along with actor Angira Dhar. Titled Tara vs Bilal, it has been directed by Samar Shaikh.

Harshvardhan was recently seen in Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu. In the movie, he essayed the character of Neel Tripathi, who falls for Rani (Taapsee Pannu), the wife of his cousin Rishu (Vikrant Massey). Haseen Dillruba was released on Netflix.

He is known for his roles in the television series Left Right Left, and in movies such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Taish.