Taapsee Pannu names Priyanka Chopra among 3 stars who changed audience's mind about female actors

Actor Taapsee Pannu has named the three actors she credits with changing the way audiences look at female actors now. For Taapsee, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Tabu have brought drastic change in mindsets about how seriously a woman in Bollywood is taken.

Taapsee Pannu credited Priyanka Chopra for the success she has achieved not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Priyanka moved to Hollywood in 2016 and became the first South Asian woman to headline a series of her own on a prominent television network. She has since starred in multiple Hollywood films such as The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

Speaking to Filmfare for their June issue, Taapsee Pannu said, "If I have to choose three names who’ve made the audience look at the female actors seriously then I’ll name Vidya Balan, Tabu and Priyanka Chopra. Vidya because she did such mind-blowing films like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani back-to-back and showed us this is possible. Tabu because she always makes us curious about what she’s going to do next and Priyanka because of all that she’s achieved not just here but abroad as well. All three have helped change perceptions about female actors for the better."

Taapsee has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Haseen Dillruba. She also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Do Baara.

Priyanka's next release will be Text For You with Sam Hueghan. She is also a part of Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. She is currently shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Vidya Balan's Sherni will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. She has teamed up with Amit Masurkar of Newton fame for the movie. Tabu was last seen in Meera Nair's A Suitable Boy. She will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.