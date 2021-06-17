Arjun Rampal is unrecognisable in his platinum blonde hair, fan says 'I thought koi Hollywood star hai'

Arjun Rampal often experiments with his looks but his latest makeover might be the most drastic one so far. The actor was seen with his hair dyed a bright platinum blonde as he left a hair salon on Thursday.

Arjun Rampal was seen in a white shirt and black shorts, wearing a black mask and dark sunglasses. His hair was cut in a short hairstyle and dyed blonde. He exchanged hugs with his stylist Aalim Hakim before he stepped into his car and left.





Arjun's fans were surprised on seeing his new look. "My eyes still searching #arjunrampal with black hair," wrote one. "Luks like foreigner," wrote another. "Ye arjun rampal hai ? I thought koi hollywood star hai (Is this Arjun? I thought it was some Hollywood star)," read a comment. Arjun has not shared any picture of his new look on social media yet. Most likely, it is for an upcoming role.

Arjun recently recovered from Covid-19. He posted a picture on Instagram and said, "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra joins Victoria's Secret as lingerie brand ditches Angels for women empowerment

"I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light #recovered," he had added. The Om Shanti Om actor had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 17.

Last year, Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriads were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to their investigation on drugs abuse in the film industry.