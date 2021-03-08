Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me 5 crore’

Actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about the Income Tax department raids against her and said that she has ‘nothing to fear’. She added that she and her family co-operated with the officials.

On March 3, as part of a tax evasion probe against the now-defunct production house Phantom Films, the Income Tax department raided 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Searches were conducted at the homes and offices of Taapsee, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others, including Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar.

Taapsee responded to reports that cash receipts of ₹5 crore were recovered from her residence, maintaining that the Income Tax department did not mention her name while making this statement, and it was the media that made the connection.

“I was wondering who is giving me ₹5 crore. There were stories of me having a bungalow in Paris. I answered all the questions asked by the Income Tax officers. My family and I cooperated with the I-T department,” she told NDTV, adding, “If there is anything wrong it will come out, I can't hide anything. If I have done something wrong, I will serve the punishment.”

Also see: Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video

Taapsee did not point fingers at anyone regarding the reason for the raids. “There is no way to confirm why I was raided. When I-T raids happened, there is no option but to follow procedure,” she said.

Taapsee broke her silence about the raids on Twitter first, commenting on her alleged bungalow in Paris, cash receipts of ₹5 crore and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that she was raided in 2013 as well.

“3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore,” she wrote, seemingly taking a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier called her a ‘sasti copy’ of herself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON