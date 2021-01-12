Taapsee Pannu on taking advice from boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'Brain surgeon cannot tell heart surgeon what to do'
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
With two sports films in the pipeline, it's natural to wonder if actor Taapsee Pannu discussed playing an athlete on screen with her boyfriend, professional shuttler Mathias Boe.
Taapsee recently completed the Gujarat schedule of Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a runner, and will also play Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in an upcoming biopic directed by Rahul Dholakia.
She told The Times of India in an interview, “I think a brain surgeon cannot really tell a heart surgeon what to do! So, I don’t think it is fair to compare and share tips on such different sports.”
Taapsee said that she prefers not bringing work home. “I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart," she added.
In an earlier interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee had said that it is very important for her to get the approval of her parents when it comes to her life partners. “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, 'Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future)',” she had said.
In a September, 2019, interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend. She’d said, “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him...”
Also read: Taapsee Pannu’s post on confidence wins over boyfriend Mathias Boe, here’s how he reacted
During the course of filming Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee had shared several images of her physical transformation for the part. Mathias reacted with kiss-eye emojis to a recent post about confidence that Taapsee had shared online.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite comfort food; Parineeti, Ananya chime in
- Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post on Tuesday, prompting Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday to chime in with their choices as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox