Taapsee Pannu on taking advice from boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'Brain surgeon cannot tell heart surgeon what to do'

With two sports films in the pipeline, it's natural to wonder if actor Taapsee Pannu discussed playing an athlete on screen with her boyfriend, professional shuttler Mathias Boe.

Taapsee recently completed the Gujarat schedule of Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a runner, and will also play Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in an upcoming biopic directed by Rahul Dholakia.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “I think a brain surgeon cannot really tell a heart surgeon what to do! So, I don’t think it is fair to compare and share tips on such different sports.”

Taapsee said that she prefers not bringing work home. “I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart," she added.

In an earlier interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee had said that it is very important for her to get the approval of her parents when it comes to her life partners. “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, 'Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future)',” she had said.

In a September, 2019, interview to Pinkvilla, Taapsee’s sister Shagun had taken the credit for introducing her to her boyfriend. She’d said, “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him...”

During the course of filming Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee had shared several images of her physical transformation for the part. Mathias reacted with kiss-eye emojis to a recent post about confidence that Taapsee had shared online.





