Taapsee Pannu on personal boundaries and paparazzi: 'Please call me arrogant, but I will not try to sugar-coat'

Taapsee Pannu has opened up on the invasion of her privacy that happens because of the paparazzi . She has said that people may call her arrogant if that is how they label people for seeking 'human being's breathing space'. Taapsee is often seen schooling the paparazzi in videos that go viral and show her asking the camerapersons to respect her boundaries and privacy. (Also read: Abhilash reveals why Taapsee sent him Blurr script after he finished shooting)

Taapsee plays a double role in her latest release, Blurr. It is her first production and released on an OTT platform recently. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film also stars Abhilash Thapaliyal and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles in the film.

Talking about paparazzi following her, Taapsee told India Today, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

She added, “I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being's breathing space just because I'm a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. And then, obviously, the icing on the cake becomes when the media make headlines that I'm arrogant. If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."

Taapsee has a few big projects lined up for next year. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in his next, Dunki. She will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

