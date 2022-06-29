Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu reveals what she tells him ‘every time’

Taapsee Pannu, who will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, said being offered the film was a golden opportunity for her. The actor said that Shah Rukh's journey in the film industry has always felt personal to her as he, too, had humble beginnings like her. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu on bagging Dunki role opposite Shah Rukh Khan: 'Almost 10 saal lage...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapse have already finished the first schedule of Dunki after it went on floors in April. Taapsee, who had previously starred in Shah Rukh's 2019 production Badla, spoke about her journey from having limited interactions with him during the film to starring opposite him in Dunki.

She told PTI, "When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it."

Taapsee added, "He comes from Delhi, same place like me, started from scratch. I don't miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself." She also said about working with him on Badla, "From there to doing a film with him as a co-star, is really big."

Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is due for theatrical release on December 22, 2023. After Shah Rukh announced the film in April with a video, Taapsee tweeted, "Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said ‘agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai (if you wish for something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to get it for you)’ cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage (it took 10 years) but finally ‘All is Well’."

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline. Taapsee will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on former Indian skipper Mithali Raj in which she plays the lead role. The film will release in theatres on July 15.

