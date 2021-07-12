Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taapsee Pannu reacts to being labelled a 'superstar', says 'let theatres reopen'

Taapsee Pannu has said that while she can sense positive signs, she is currently not in a position to say that she has become a 'star' in Bollywood.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Haseen Dillruba.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the title of 'superstar' being bestowed upon her. She said that in her opinion, the true indicator of an actor's commercial success is when the audience has 'blind faith' in them.

In an interview, Taapsee Pannu was asked if it is safe to say that 'superstardom' has arrived for her, after a string of critical and commercial successes, and a long list of starring roles lined up.

She told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "For me, there is just one definition of stardom, when people have blind faith in you as an actor and are willing to invest their time and money in whatever film you do. Unfortunately, that judgement criteria is currently on pause, because of theatres not being there. This is the only judgement criteria for me, and I'm not able to do anything about it because of the situation."

She continued, "But I do get a sense of things, be it from the audiences who respond to my work, or the producers who invest money in films, and they know that they are guaranteed a certain amount of returns if I star in the film. These are the yardsticks by which I measure how successful a star... or even if you are a star at all. If you can't give a minimum guarantee for a film, I don't think I can call that stardom. I'm heading in that direction, but I can give you an immodest answer about this when theatres reopen, and the box office collection barometer is presented."

Also read: When Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap argued on Manmarziyaan sets: 'Vicky Kaushal was calming me down'

Taapsee was most recently seen in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She has films such as Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and a remake of Run Lola Run in the pipeline.

taapsee pannu haseen dillruba shabaash mithu rashmi rocket

