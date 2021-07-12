Taapsee Pannu reacts to being labelled a 'superstar', says 'let theatres reopen'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the title of 'superstar' being bestowed upon her. She said that in her opinion, the true indicator of an actor's commercial success is when the audience has 'blind faith' in them.

In an interview, Taapsee Pannu was asked if it is safe to say that 'superstardom' has arrived for her, after a string of critical and commercial successes, and a long list of starring roles lined up.

She told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "For me, there is just one definition of stardom, when people have blind faith in you as an actor and are willing to invest their time and money in whatever film you do. Unfortunately, that judgement criteria is currently on pause, because of theatres not being there. This is the only judgement criteria for me, and I'm not able to do anything about it because of the situation."

She continued, "But I do get a sense of things, be it from the audiences who respond to my work, or the producers who invest money in films, and they know that they are guaranteed a certain amount of returns if I star in the film. These are the yardsticks by which I measure how successful a star... or even if you are a star at all. If you can't give a minimum guarantee for a film, I don't think I can call that stardom. I'm heading in that direction, but I can give you an immodest answer about this when theatres reopen, and the box office collection barometer is presented."

Taapsee was most recently seen in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She has films such as Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and a remake of Run Lola Run in the pipeline.