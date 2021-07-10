When Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap argued on Manmarziyaan sets: 'Vicky Kaushal was calming me down'

Taapsee Pannu had once revealed she and Anurag Kashyap were involved in an argument on the sets of their movie Manmarziyaan. The argument led to the shoot coming to a standstill for half a day. The actor, who played Rumi in the movie, starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the 2018-release.

Back in 2019, during an interview, Taapsee Pannu opened up about a scene in which her character, Rumi, returned to Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) after she gets angry with Robbie, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The actor had revealed she and director Anurag Kashyap had argued over how to approach the scene.

"Oh yeah, the shooting was stopped for half a day. We were arguing over how we were going to go about that scene. I had read the script, I knew this was going to happen, that’s okay. But Anurag Kashyap has a bad habit of writing things on the spot, which is again okay, if you’re not changing the scene 180 degrees. If you’re gonna change dialogues and little movement, okay. But he wrote something totally different suddenly for that scene, which for me, as a woman, didn’t go down well," she said, in an interview with Film Companion.

Taapsee said that the dialogue he wrote were 'putting (her) off as a woman.' She explained that, as a woman, if she's watching the movie, she needs to be connected to Rumi for she's the protagonist. She felt that even if Rumi makes a mistake, the audience should root for her. Taapsee told Anurag that if she says the dialogues he penned for the scene, she as a viewer wouldn't have rooted for Rumi.

The argument lasted for half-day. "I remember everyone standing there, including Vicky (Kaushal), and calming me down and someone’s calming Anurag down," Taapsee added.

Taapsee explained that she took Anurag to a corner and helped him understand her viewpoint. "(She said), ‘Anurag, listen I am a female. I know how it is when a woman behaves like this, so give me that liberty of being the gender I am performing and understand that if I do it like this, it will be better. This way, it will be not so pleasant to look at.’ He understood, we found a midpoint and that’s how the scene is," Taapsee explained.

Three years later, Anurag and Taapsee reunited for yet another project. The director-actor duo recently concluded the shoot of their upcoming movie Dobaaraa. Anurag and Taapsee had shared pictures and videos announcing the wrap earlier this year.

Taapsee was also recently seen in Haseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The movie was released on Netflix.