IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault

  • Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Raghu Ram, and others, have expressed their shock at the Bombay High Court's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, have reacted to the Bombay High Court's January 19 judgement that there must be "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" for an act to be considered sexual assault.

Taapsee, Ritesh, Shibani Dandekar and others expressed their disbelief at the judgement, the full details of which were made available over the weekend.

“I tried for long but m still left with no words to describe how I feel after reading this,” Taapsee wrote in a tweet, reacting to a news story about the development. "Got it now. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay2021," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.


"This is just f*****d. I'm fed up," wrote Shibani in an Instagram Story. "Passed by a woman," she added. "Feel broken." Shibani was referring to Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, who passed the verdict.

The verdict said that mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault. Justice Ganediwala modified the order of a sessions court, which had sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

"That’s an unreal assessment," wrote photographer Atul Kasbekar in a tweet. "Pls tell me this is Fake news !!!" Ritesh wrote. Television personality Raghu Ram wrote, "The day of this ruling should be celebrated annually as 'Eve-Teasers' Day'."


Also read: Taapsee Pannu lends some inspiration for fellow actors, recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act defines sexual assault as when someone "with sexual intent touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person, or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault."


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu riteish deshmukh raghu ram

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has talked about her short role in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. She said it changed the direction of tide for her.
READ FULL STORY
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make 100 crore but have no artistic value.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Varun Dhawan shared photos from his haldi ceremony. He married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor cradles baby bump while doing yoga, reveals her 'current mood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared pictures from her yoga session. She also revealed her current mood - 'stretched to the max'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
bollywood

When Deepika Padukone was left in tears on sets of Padmaavat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a special video on completion of three years of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which had her playing the eponymous lead, Padmaavat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share their opinions.
bollywood

Taapsee, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's 'skin to skin' verdict on sexual assault

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Raghu Ram, and others, have expressed their shock at the Bombay High Court's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni married Bharat Sahni in 2006.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni married Bharat Sahni in 2006.
bollywood

Riddhima wishes husband Bharat a happy anniversary with unseen wedding photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni wished each other on their wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
bollywood

On two years of Manikarnika, Kangana says film 'broke my bones’ and many records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST
As Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi celebrated two years of its release, Kangana Ranaut reminisced about how the film not only broke her 'bones' but also box office records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh rehearsing a scene on sets of Padmaavat.
Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh rehearsing a scene on sets of Padmaavat.
bollywood

3 years of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gives a sneak peek into making of the film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh has shared a special video from the making of Padmaavat on the third anniversary of its release. It also consists of his speech on the final day of the film shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her ‘bhabhi’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:19 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - on Sunday night. Here is a video shared by a paparazzo online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in November last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan says her husband Anas Saiyad, mother feel she has put on weight

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 AM IST
In a video shared on Instagram, Sana Khan said that she needs to start working out. She said that her husband, Anas Saiyad, and mother feel that she has gained weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top news stories from the world of entertainment.
Here are top news stories from the world of entertainment.
bollywood

All details of Natasha-Varun wedding, Kangana clarifies 'crass' comment on Swara

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:31 AM IST
From all about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker's latest conversation on Twitter, here are top entertainment stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for pictures after their wedding.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for pictures after their wedding.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan takes to dance floor after wedding with Natasha, see inside videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, took to Instagram stories to share a video from the wedding celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
bollywood

30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say

By Juhi Chakraborty and Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST
As Akshay Kumar completes 30 years of a glorious career in Bollywood on January 25, we talk to some filmmakers who have worked with him so far about why he manages to impress in every kind of film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, who couldn't attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday, wished the couple on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
bollywood

Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP