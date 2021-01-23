Taapsee Pannu lends some inspiration for fellow actors, recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her
Taapsee Pannu has penned a short note for aspiring actors, giving the example of how her short role in 2015 film Baby changed the course of her film career. The actor had played Shabana in the film, and went on to play the titular role in its prequel two years later.
Sharing two posters of Baby, Taapsee wrote, "Dear actors, Number of minutes don’t matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters :). 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana."
Taapsee played a short but pivotal role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby. She reprised her role as Shabana in 2017 film Naam Shabana, which marked the return of the majority of the Baby cast including Akshay. Baby also starred Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Sushant Singh in prominent roles.
Taapsee haven't look back since then. 2016's Pink established her as an actor to look out for, as she stood her ground against heavyweight Amitabh Bachchan. Naam Shabana was a next big success in a titular role, which established her as a force to reckon among her contemporaries. She again united with Akshay in 2019 film Mission Mangal.
Also read: Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date, lets his eye do the talking in new still
Last year, Taapsee had shared a throwback picture of the Naam Shabana team. She had written, "Holding the centre stage amongst them was very intimidating but who can be nervous when u know you are supported by such talent from all the sides... it was my first ever title role! So memorable for so many reasons! #Grateful #Throwback."
Taapsee was last seen in critically acclaimed film, Thappad. She currently has several films in her kitty. She has been working on her next, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete. She will also be seen as cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic, Shaabash Mithu. She also plays the central role in Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta, both of which are in the making at present.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date with new still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan shares bearded look from new commercial, see pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt sets the mood for the weekend: 'Can't get out of bed kinda day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo disowning his film: 'Didn't ask for explanation'
- Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about the time when Remo D'Souza publicly denied having any involvement with a film they made.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani dances up a storm to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara drops appreciation post for 'bhaiya mere' Ibrahim, goes on bike ride
- Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a special appreciation post for her brother, Ibrahim. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurmeet Choudhary’s 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka Shahane: I want my women to talk about things not related to men or romance!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh on-screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says she doesn't believe in ‘bullying' others into having a political view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal says Richa Chadha has ‘outdone’ herself in Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox