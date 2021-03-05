Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raids

Actor Taapsee Pannu has received support from her colleagues in Bollywood after her house was raided by the income tax department earlier this week. Now, her boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe has tweeted about the stress this has caused her parents.

Taking to Twitter, Mathias wrote in a tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Rijiju responded to the tweet on Friday and asked Mathias to focus on his "professional duties" as the matter is not their domain. "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju tweeted.

Mathias is a former Danish shuttler, who is currently with the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open.

Income tax officials on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Pannu and film producer Vikas Bahl.

Also read: Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi pay tribute. See pics

The raids were conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Bahl.

Earlier, Swara wrote in a tweet, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!"

Taapsee and Anurag, both known to be vocal in their views on a range of issues, were shooting in Pune and are understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON