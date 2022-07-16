Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan's losses feel personal: '5 saal se film nahi aayi hai but...'

Taapsee Pannu called actor Shah Rukh Khan a 'superstar' adding that his victories, as well as loss, are personal, which is actual stardom. In a recent interview, the actor said that she told Shah Rukh that he is 'the benchmark' for 'every outsider' starting their journey in the Hindi film industry. She also spoke about how success and failure affect her now. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu says she was cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ‘purely on talent’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee Pannu will feature with Shah Rukh for the first time in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The script has been written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, "I've told him that he is the benchmark or the person that every outsider especially coming from Delhi looks up to. I'm not a superstar but he is the superstar. I don't really feel like when you work with people like him or superstars like him you realise that's what the stakes of the word stardom or star. That is when paanch saal se koi picture nahi aayi hai (he didn't have a release in the last five years) but one move of his just creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal, that's stardom. Not what we feel star is."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also spoke about success and failures, "A lot of other things come with success, especially in this country. It teaches you not to take your success or failures either of them too seriously. That I've learned. I've not been a good loser. I still.... my family members still call me 'she's a very sore loser when I play board games'. I am a very sore loser and probably an even worse winner actually. But at work life, I have kind of become better like I don't take either success or failure too strongly now. It's not like it doesn't affect me, it still affects me and it disturbs me a little bit but I have gotten better at coping with it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taapsee's Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukerji, released on July 15. The film chronicles the life of one of the most celebrated female cricketers in India, Mithali Raj, her milestones, and the ups and downs of her career. Written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is a coming-of-age story that also focuses on Mithali's role in the growth of women's cricket in India. She also has Anurag Kashyap's next thriller, Do Baara, in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON